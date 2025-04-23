Thailand Clampdown on Underwater Photography by Scuba Divers

Holidaymakers planning to scuba dive in Thailand's coral reefs face new restrictions on underwater photography.
The Royal Gazette has announced a ban on carrying cameras during deep dives for most divers, in a bid to protect the country's fragile marine ecosystems.
The new measures, issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, state that only divers certified to Advanced Open Water level or those with a logbook proving at least 40 deep dives will be permitted to take cameras underwater. They must also be able to present their certification or logbook to officials upon request.
The authorities have cited the severe damage to Thailand's coral reefs from diving tourism as the reason for the stringent regulations, emphasising the urgent need for conservation to ensure sustainable use of these vital marine resources.
For snorkellers, the rules stipulate that the water level must be at least two metres above the coral to minimise disturbance. Dive operators, licensed instructors, and their assistants are empowered to immediately halt the diving activities of anyone who disregards their guidance.
Furthermore, instructors and assistants who fail to warn non-compliant tourists could face the revocation of their licences.
The new rules will not apply to diving activities undertaken for academic research, education, or marine conservation and restoration projects carried out under the supervision of relevant authorities.