Thailand Clampdown on Underwater Photography by Scuba Divers

Holidaymakers planning to scuba dive in Thailand's coral reefs face new restrictions on underwater photography.

The Royal Gazette has announced a ban on carrying cameras during deep dives for most divers, in a bid to protect the country's fragile marine ecosystems.

The new measures, issued by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, state that only divers certified to Advanced Open Water level or those with a logbook proving at least 40 deep dives will be permitted to take cameras underwater. They must also be able to present their certification or logbook to officials upon request.