Doraemon's Enduring Magic: 90 Years of Smiles and Global Good Will

As Thailand navigates a challenging 2025, facing numerous headwinds that have subtly tightened the public mood, a discernible shift in marketing strategies has emerged.

Brands and businesses are increasingly embracing "healing marketing" tactics, striving to foster a sense of well-being and positivity amongst the population.

This trend finds a natural synergy with the vibrant animation market, a realm brimming with diverse characters offering entertainment and demonstrating robust growth trajectories.

Jitsuko Katsumata, Chief Executive Officer of Fujiko F. Fujio Pro in Japan, and the daughter of Doraemon's revered creator, Fujiko F. Fujio, shared her insights with "Krungthep Turakij".

Her recent visit to Thailand revealed a Doraemon fan base as extensive and passionate as that in Japan itself.

She expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the enduring love and warmth that has embraced Doraemon for so many years.

It is, she noted, a tremendous honour to bring a dedicated exhibition to Thailand, a move aimed at further expanding the character's appeal across generations and to new audiences, with the hope that all attendees will find immense joy in the experience.

The upcoming exhibition in Thailand promises a unique and unprecedented showcase.

