Doraemon's Enduring Magic: 90 Years of Smiles and Global Good Will

As Thailand navigates a challenging 2025, facing numerous headwinds that have subtly tightened the public mood, a discernible shift in marketing strategies has emerged.
Brands and businesses are increasingly embracing "healing marketing" tactics, striving to foster a sense of well-being and positivity amongst the population.
This trend finds a natural synergy with the vibrant animation market, a realm brimming with diverse characters offering entertainment and demonstrating robust growth trajectories.
Jitsuko Katsumata, Chief Executive Officer of Fujiko F. Fujio Pro in Japan, and the daughter of Doraemon's revered creator, Fujiko F. Fujio, shared her insights with "Krungthep Turakij".
Her recent visit to Thailand revealed a Doraemon fan base as extensive and passionate as that in Japan itself.
She expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the enduring love and warmth that has embraced Doraemon for so many years.
It is, she noted, a tremendous honour to bring a dedicated exhibition to Thailand, a move aimed at further expanding the character's appeal across generations and to new audiences, with the hope that all attendees will find immense joy in the experience.
The upcoming exhibition in Thailand promises a unique and unprecedented showcase.
Many iconic scenes from the anime and manga will be presented, some making their debut for Thai fans. Crucially, special Doraemon creations exclusively for Thailand will also be featured, ensuring that every fan can discover their most cherished rendition of the beloved character.
Doraemon, despite its remarkable 90-year tenure, remains a powerfully captivating character, maintaining its firm grip on fan affections to this very day, and cementing its status as a timeless legend.
Katsumata recalled her father's humble sentiment: "I am unsure why Doraemon has garnered such immense love and popularity from both Japanese people, as well as Thais and people worldwide. I don't know the exact reason, but I am extraordinarily happy."
However, from her personal perspective, Kasumata attributes Doraemon's enduring appeal to its relatable nature.
She believes the manga and animated films feature numerous profound moments, with each episode presenting a unique narrative.
This creates a powerful resonance, making audiences feel as if they are grappling with a problem, only for Doraemon to arrive and offer a helping hand – instilling courage, positive energy, and fostering a renewed confidence to forge ahead.
"Having the opportunity to participate in the opening of the '100% DORAEMON & FRIENDS TOUR IN THAILAND' exhibition here, and to meet so many Thai fans, has been incredibly humbling. I am so grateful for their unwavering support and encouragement for Doraemon," Katsumata remarked. "I truly believe Doraemon is a flawless masterpiece; even those who first encountered Doraemon as children, and then revisited the stories as adults, will find different images and feelings evoked."
The Doraemon exhibition in Thailand is being meticulously managed by Japan Anime Movie Thailand, operating under the aegis of Five Star Agency.
This significant undertaking benefits from collaborations with multiple partners, including Trendic International Limited, Incubase Studio Limited, and Dex (Dream Express) Co., Ltd. – the latter being Thailand's largest representative for Japanese character copyrights.
This concerted effort is poised to drive a major global event in Thailand, attracting Doraemon fans from across the region and international tourists, thereby providing a further boost to Thailand's burgeoning tourism sector and its broader economy.