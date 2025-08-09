Huai Khwang: Bangkok\'s second Chinatown

This transformation is largely driven by an influx of recent Chinese immigrants who have set up shop along Pracharat Bamphen Road, turning the area into a commercial hub.

The street is lined with Chinese-owned businesses like restaurants, shops, and services, serving as a magnet for migrants seeking to build a new life in Thailand.

As the area fills with the unmistakable presence of Chinese culture, with signs in Mandarin, and Chinese-owned currency exchange booths dotting the area, it's easy to see why some locals jokingly refer to it as "another province of China."

Unlike Yaowarat, where generations of Chinese Thais have lived and integrated into Thai society, Huai Khwang's Chinese immigrants are relatively new to Thailand. Many of them came for travel, work, or education, but saw opportunities for business and chose to stay.

In this area, you'll find Chinese traders who often don't speak Thai and are less connected to local culture, marking a noticeable shift from the more established Thai-Chinese community seen in Yaowarat.