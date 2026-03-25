Rare pink orchid mantis spotted at Than To waterfall in Yala’s Bang Lang National Park

Officials at Bang Lang National Park in Yala have reported a rare sighting of a pink orchid mantis at Than To waterfall, after encountering the remarkable insect during a biodiversity survey on the morning of March 24, 2026.

The mantis was seen perched on vegetation in the humid rainforest around the waterfall, drawing attention because it is an insect known for exceptional camouflage and is rarely spotted in the wild.



A “flower” that hunts

The orchid mantis is striking not only for its soft, sweet-looking colour, but for its extraordinary adaptations that allow it to blend into blossoms:

Legs like petals: its middle and hind legs are flattened and flared, closely resembling orchid petals.

Colour-shifting camouflage: it can vary its shades—from white and pink to purplish or pale yellow—helping it match the flowers it sits on.

Deceptive allure: to pollinators such as bees and butterflies, it can appear even more attractive than a real flower.

Unlike many animals that camouflage to escape predators, the orchid mantis uses camouflage to ambush prey. It remains motionless like part of a flower cluster, waiting for insects that come close as if to feed on nectar, then strikes with powerful forelegs in an instant.

The pink orchid mantis is typically found in tropical rainforests across Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. The sighting in Bang Lang National Park, officials said, is a strong sign of the area’s rich biodiversity.

For visitors hoping to experience southern Thailand’s rainforest beauty, Than To waterfall remains one of Yala’s notable natural attractions, known for its lush surroundings and scenic charm.