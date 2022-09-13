Israeli food is a unique global melting pot – how to get a taste in Bangkok

Well, Israel is also a rich melting pot of cuisines from all around the world. The state was established in 1948, but since then Israel has embraced waves of Jewish migrants from all over the globe. New arrivals from Europe, the US, the former USSR, and even neighbouring areas in the Middle East have added fresh “spice” to create a unique flavour of diversity and togetherness.



There are always “Stories Behind the Dishes”, explained Israeli ambassador Orna Sagiv. “That is why the Embassy of Israel in Thailand organised a cooking workshop at Helena Restaurant to introduce Israel’s unique charm through its unique culinary traditions to the Thai community,” she smiled. Held in cooperation with the Thai Journalists Association, the event saw Bangkok's press corps rendered unusually silent as they chowed down on rare delicacies.



