Israeli food is a unique global melting pot – how to get a taste in Bangkok
Falafel, Shakshuka, Pickled Herrings, Schnitzel, Jerusalem Bagels, and even Greek Salad: these are the names of dishes that also represent the food of Israel.
Well, Israel is also a rich melting pot of cuisines from all around the world. The state was established in 1948, but since then Israel has embraced waves of Jewish migrants from all over the globe. New arrivals from Europe, the US, the former USSR, and even neighbouring areas in the Middle East have added fresh “spice” to create a unique flavour of diversity and togetherness.
There are always “Stories Behind the Dishes”, explained Israeli ambassador Orna Sagiv. “That is why the Embassy of Israel in Thailand organised a cooking workshop at Helena Restaurant to introduce Israel’s unique charm through its unique culinary traditions to the Thai community,” she smiled. Held in cooperation with the Thai Journalists Association, the event saw Bangkok's press corps rendered unusually silent as they chowed down on rare delicacies.
Sagiv is hoping the publicity "will catch the interest of Thai people as our food has so much influence and combinations from around the world, [and this event] will also share our special culture”.
As participants enjoyed their deep dive into the tastes and aromas of Israeli cooking, the ambassador explained how each dish had blended into the Holy Land’s melting pot. Although these specialities are also known in other countries, Israelis have a unique way of cooking them as each family has its own secret recipe.
“Neighbours from different ethnicities would cook their family food and share it in their neighbourhoods,” Sagiv explained. “We add this and that, and our differences become unique, and that’s what makes our Israeli identity.”
The culinary treasures of Israel can be sampled at Helena on Soi Sukhumvit 51 and a handful of other restaurants across Bangkok.
Shalom!
The Nation
Neena M.L.