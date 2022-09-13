Let's listen to music and create a piece of art at "Art Inspired by Storytelling"

The event includes a variety of learning activities that encourage children to use their imaginations, such as a display of art pieces created by children designing bags and making small clay cups inspired by the stories "The Rabbit's Fabric Bag" by Koyama Yoshiko and Kamimoto Kozo and "A Cup for Everyone" by Yusuke Yonezu.

Attendees will also be able to participate in an art workshop where children and families can collaborate to create works inspired by listening to visual stories.

In addition, every weekend throughout the event, a demonstration of Kamishibai, a traditional form of Japanese street theatre in the form of picture card storytelling, will be held to improve children's storytelling skills.

There will also be concerts to commemorate "Playing for Change Day," a global event that supports music as a tool for change. And apart from ukulele workshops, on "Playing for Change Day" on September 17, 2022, children from the Khlong Toei Community will demonstrate their art creation skills as well as exhibit their works in a fun-filled art exhibition.