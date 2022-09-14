Thailand-Norway ties still flourishing after 117 years

Thailand’s Ambassador to Norway Vimolbajra Ruksakiati said that now there are some 30,000 Thais, mostly women, living in the Nordic nation. Most of them live in Svalbard, followed by Oslo and Trondheim.

“Even though the distance between Thailand and Norway is huge, Thais were the first foreigners to visit the area,” she said.

Vimolbajra, who began her mission in Norway in December 2019, said the two countries have been cooperating on various aspects, such as telecommunications, digital farming and clean energy.

She also believes that the two countries can work together to create sustainable clean energy.

"Thailand and Norway have the same targets in tackling environmental issues and pollution," she said, adding that advanced technology is necessary to make the cooperation successful.

The envoy added that Thailand’s Commerce Ministry was currently negotiating a free trade deal with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which is comprised of Norway, Iceland Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

“This will benefit both Thailand and EFTA members as it will be Thailand’s first FTA in Europe,” she added.