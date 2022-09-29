New Saraburi Buddhist tourist attraction

Manasikarn Hall is separated into two sections.

One features a multimedia exhibition titled “Journey Through the Life of Buddha”, combining images, light and sound and a video with a cinematic feel.

Further down is the “Stupa Hall”, where visitors can pay homage to Buddha’s relics, a Phra Borommalokkanat statue with a lap width of 30 inches and an embroidered Buddha image.

The other section comprises an area for meditation, where visitors can learn about and feel inner peace.

This helps all participants to live a moral life, the meaning of “manasikarn”.



