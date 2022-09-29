New Saraburi Buddhist tourist attraction
The bilingual Buddhist tourist attraction of Saraburi Manasikarn will open tomorrow, September 30.
The project, created by the Knowing Buddha Foundation for the Protection of Buddhism, is in honour of the Buddha and aims to cultivate a good conscience among people. It took five years to complete.
Manasikarn Hall is separated into two sections.
One features a multimedia exhibition titled “Journey Through the Life of Buddha”, combining images, light and sound and a video with a cinematic feel.
Further down is the “Stupa Hall”, where visitors can pay homage to Buddha’s relics, a Phra Borommalokkanat statue with a lap width of 30 inches and an embroidered Buddha image.
The other section comprises an area for meditation, where visitors can learn about and feel inner peace.
This helps all participants to live a moral life, the meaning of “manasikarn”.
All presentations are bilingual (Thai and English), aimed at local and international visitors.
Saraburi Manasikarn is located in the midst of beautiful scenery of Phra Phutthabat Noi Mountain in Kaeng Khoi, Song Khon subdistrict – a 90-minute drive from Bangkok. It is open Tuesday to Friday 10am to 5pm and on weekends 9.30am to 6pm. It is closed on Monday.
The entrance fee for Thais is 20 baht and foreigners 50 baht. Children, students, elders, handicapped people and monks can enter for free.