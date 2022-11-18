One-day event to showcase 110 decorated manhole covers from across Japan

A one-day free event showcasing 110 such covers from all across Japan will be exhibited at the 10th Manhole Summit in Tokorozawa on Nov. 19, just north of Tokyo in Saitama Prefecture.

This “street art” has been attracting attention from around the world. By drawing visitors to the event to see the variety of designs on manhole covers, many of which are often region-specific, the organizers aim to promote understanding of sewage systems.