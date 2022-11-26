Baritone Patrizio Buanne brings ‘La Dolce Vita’ to Benjakitti Park on Sunday

The free-for-all concert will be held in Benjakitti Park’s amphitheatre on Sunday from 4pm to 8pm. Thai musicians and the RSU Symphony Orchestra will be sharing the stage with Buanne.

The baritone, known for his renditions of the famous aria La Dolce Vita, said he was excited to bring his music to Thai fans.

“My contribution here is music, which is tonic for the soul. I’m very, very excited to perform tomorrow … Tomorrow I want to make sure that I will make people feel simply good,” Buanne said.

The tall, dark Italian-Austrian singer has sold more than 10 million albums and has been delighting audiences for more than 15 years at venues like London’s Royal Albert Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Singapore’s Esplanade and New York’s Lincoln Centre.

Joining him on stage will be Thai divas like Gob Saovanit, Lookwa Pijika and Pure Ekkapan along with Dolchai Boonyatavej, duo act Sunny Trio and Natt Buntita, with the RSU Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Denny Euprasert.