Mini-bonsai: Delicate, with a powerful presence

Called shohin-bonsai, or mini-bonsai, the plants still convey the delicate, powerful presence of bonsai that is so widely admired. Having a mini-bonsai is an easy way to enrich one’s home.

“There are no fixed rules for bonsai,” said Sachiko Uchida, a bonsai artist who runs the Reijuen bonsai garden in Yokohama’s Naka Ward. “There are many small and lovely mini-bonsai plants. I hope people will enjoy them freely.”

Hailing from Kanagawa Prefecture, Uchida was born in 1975. After training in shohin-bonsai at a bonsai garden in the prefecture, she opened up her own place, Reijuen, in 2021.

She also sells bonsai and holds workshops, including teaching at Yomiuri Culture, which provides cultural and educational courses.

Mini-bonsai are broadly classified into two categories: the shohaku type comprising trees such as pines and cedars, and the zoki miscellaneous type comprising other plants.

The shohaku type is regarded as a typical bonsai. People admire their intriguing appearances while thinking about their respective histories, such as how the bent branches and withered spots came about.

Uchida has a black pine that she curved at its base when it was young, and she has bent it further over the years. You can sense the life force of the tree as you gaze at it.

The zoki miscellaneous type comprises plants that are a pleasure to look at because they, for example, bear fruit and bloom, or their leaves change colour in autumn.

Royagaki (diamond-leaf persimmon) is an ornamental persimmon tree. Its orange-coloured berries are as small as a thumbnail. They grow in clusters and are quite cute.