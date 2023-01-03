BCG Expo explores Isaan designs through recycled materials
The Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Model for a sustainable economy can be implemented in many industries, and that includes furniture manufacturing. Have you ever wondered about what happens to the scraps and pieces left behind after your favourite rug is made?
An exhibition booth at Isaan BCG Expo at the Khon Kaen Innovation Centre presents unique furniture designs made from recycled materials combined with Northeastern Thai traditional arts. The booth was set up for a special chef table event where the menu was designed by combining Mexican and Northeastern Thai cuisine.
Jiraparnn Tokeeree, Founder and Design Director of Touchable brand spoke on the concepts of her designs.
“I’m from Khon Kaen and I had the opportunity to study in Bangkok since I was a young girl. I always travelled back and forth between Bangkok and Khon Kaen because I felt attached to my hometown. As soon as I was invited to this project, I thought, ‘Hey, what should I do? We’ve been implementing BCG for a long time, but I’ve never displayed it like this before. I want to show the public what can be done with the scraps of materials, whether it's a piece of silk or a tree.
“When we talk about products made with BCG, it's the mat that originated from the sedge plant, which is a local plant of Khon Kaen.
“A handmade mat can be more than just a mat, so I tried turning it into chairs of various colours like this. It creates added value, and instead of earning 100-200 baht per mat, we can earn 10,000 baht per chair. When people who saw the value of handicrafts saw this, they were amazed,” she says.
“Do you see the yarn in our booth? They are yarn scraps from the carpet-weaving factory. There was a mountain of yarn left over. I saw them throwing it away. So I felt that I wanted to do something that would add value to their waste. The workers and I had so much fun creating with these yarns at my factory.”
Jiraparnn has customers all over the globe and has been in cooperation with the Thai-French Chamber of Commerce for many years.
“Right now, the whole world encourages design in all sectors to use recycled materials that can be brought back to life. We collaborate with the Thai-French Chamber of Commerce almost every year. In the past, we sold interior design items made from scraps of wood or from any material. This year it’s still the same. I saw the mat and was so inspired, that I presented this collection to France and it has already been shipped.”