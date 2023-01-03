BCG Expo explores Isaan designs through recycled materials

An exhibition booth at Isaan BCG Expo at the Khon Kaen Innovation Centre presents unique furniture designs made from recycled materials combined with Northeastern Thai traditional arts. The booth was set up for a special chef table event where the menu was designed by combining Mexican and Northeastern Thai cuisine.

Jiraparnn Tokeeree, Founder and Design Director of Touchable brand spoke on the concepts of her designs.

“I’m from Khon Kaen and I had the opportunity to study in Bangkok since I was a young girl. I always travelled back and forth between Bangkok and Khon Kaen because I felt attached to my hometown. As soon as I was invited to this project, I thought, ‘Hey, what should I do? We’ve been implementing BCG for a long time, but I’ve never displayed it like this before. I want to show the public what can be done with the scraps of materials, whether it's a piece of silk or a tree.

“When we talk about products made with BCG, it's the mat that originated from the sedge plant, which is a local plant of Khon Kaen.