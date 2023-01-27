Cambodian artist casts shadows with paper as medium

He described the difficulty between drawing on paper and cutting out silhouettes, saying that when using a flexible pencil or brush, the painter could erase it at the wrong point, but in the case of shadows and light painting things were more difficult.

“When I created my first work, I was so excited that I bragged about it. They were interested and ordered a series of photos. I started receiving orders from customers from then on and so far I have made more than 30 paintings,” he told The Post.

Darith said that the image of Angkor is very complicated because each gallery of the temple is different and has small details that require a lot of patience.

He said that from the beginning to the completion of Angkor Wat it took him more than two months. For his annual paintings that can be sold to customers like the Buddha and Angkor Wat, the prices are from $299-$399 per painting.

For custom order pictures, most of which are photo replicas, the standard size is 60 x 90cm and sometimes slightly smaller and are priced at $499 and up, and possibly higher than this in the future.

In the past, due to the limited number of works made, Darith said that he has not yet shown his art in any art exhibition, but he plans to participate in other programmes.

“Obviously, for the upcoming Angkor Sangkran event [in April] I will show my work in the exceptional artist's village, where I will add another work,” he said.

Darith, who said that producing light and shadow paintings takes time and talent, said he could also produce murals, but he focused on the circumstances that should be on the frame or on the wall.

As for electrical engineering skills, he said that from the time he studied until he completed three months of internship, he decided not to start a career in this field.

He explained: “When I served my internship, I realized that this skill was not suited for me because I went to work in the morning, came back home tired and went to bed and got up to work again the next morning. This is not what my life needs.”

Although he did not pursue a career as an electrical engineer, he has applied this knowledge to his artistic work experiences in the field of filmmaking by understanding the creative ideas needed to integrate the art form with technical aspects.

The former electrical engineer said he sees the value of the artwork based on knowledge and other skills.

“What I see, overall, is good artists always do things that make it even better, it is beyond work, with knowledge and other skills. We must do something to attract attention and expand our market,” he said.

The Phnom Penh Post

Asia News Network