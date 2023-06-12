Flower power: the coolest tiles in town
Thai ice cream in the shape of a tile decorated with flowers is all the rage among visitors to Wat Arun in Bangkok.
Tourists were spotted snapping photos of the unusual ice cream against the backdrop of the temple over the weekend.
Namtarn-Sirinya, owner of the ice cream brand Pop Icon, told The Nation’s sister paper Krungthep Turakij that she quit her job in marketing two years ago to follow her dreams of developing ice cream.
She said the ice cream sold out last week, adding that she had allowed customers to borrow the mould instead.
"The ice cream was designed especially for Wat Arun," she said, "I love eating ice cream and I am determined to make my name in this field, so I resigned from my job to study the business."
The ice cream comes in two flavours: Thai tea and coconut milk with butterfly pea. She explained that Thai tea is popular with both local and foreign visitors so is an ideal choice. The coconut milk with butterfly pea version aims to express Thai wisdom.
"Most customers like our ice cream, saying that it is delicious and not very sweet," she said.
She added that there were messages of encouragement and dharma on the ice cream sticks such as "Beautiful things are waiting for you" and "Be a fighter without being sad".
Sirinya said the flower tile ice cream came about because she wanted to make a souvenir that connects historical and cultural tourism.
History and culture do not have to be described only in textbooks, she said, adding that she wanted visitors to see the beauty of Wat Arun in detail.
She admitted that developing the design of the ice cream was difficult given the sensitivity of using Thai elements for commercial purposes.
Pop Icon is all set to launch new designs and flavours of ice cream in the future but in the meantime, the brand is busy restocking the floral tiles in time for Thursday (June 15). They go for 89 baht apiece at Arun Café.