SUNDAY, July 09, 2023
Japan’s ‘wondrous heritage’ highlighted with performances at Siam Paragon

SATURDAY, July 08, 2023

Japanese traditions like sumo fighting, taiko drumming and yosakoi dances are being showcased at Bangkok’s Siam Paragon shopping mall until Sunday to mark 136 years of bilateral ties.

The “Siam Paragon: Wondrous Japan Heritage” features two performances a day, though reservations for sumo competitions have already been snapped up, Thanaporn Tantiyanon, the mall’s director of marketing promotion.

 

Meanwhile, classes on Japan’s paper-folding art “origami” are available from 1pm to 2pm and lessons on the making of “daruma” dolls are available from 2pm to 3pm, she said.

Thanaporn added that the event also features Japanese treats, travel deals, as well as exclusive collections of handcrafted gashapon toys created by SalaArte, a Thai group of artists.

The event runs from 10.30am to 8.30pm daily. Call (02) 610 8000 or visit the Siam Paragon Facebook page for more information.

JapanJapaneseArt and CultureSiam ParagonEventSumoPerformances
