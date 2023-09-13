Retro with futuristic vibe: South Korean ‘Y2K’ culture strikes back

Pollalla Store, located on a quiet street in Seoul’s youthful and artsy neighbourhood of Hongdae, is a hidden hunting ground for “Y2K” culture fans. The underground venue is filled with one-of-a-kind vintage items from the late 1990s and early 2000s, including first-generation K-pop star merchandise.

Hyun Tae-jun, the store’s 57-year-old owner, spoke of a distinct shift toward a younger demographic among his customers.

A couple of years ago, his customer base used to consist mainly of nostalgic people who lived through the turn of the century themselves.

But nowadays, even elementary school students and teenagers visit the store to buy rare items from the ‘90s and the 2000s, according to Hyun, who has been running the store since 2010.

The fashion, culture and accessories at the turn of the 21st century, commonly referred to here as Y2K — short for the Year 2000 — has caught the interest of younger people in their 20s and early 30s.

On top of the retro vibe, the Y2K era embodies a certain optimism for the new millennium and futuristic aesthetics, followers of the trend say.

Y2K-pop, fashion

Pollalla Store is just one of several Y2K-themed vintage shops in Hongdae that have surged in popularity with the Y2K craze. The two main keywords of this trend here are “first-generation K-pop” and “fashion.”

First-generation K-pop merchandise is the most popular type of item sought out by Pollalla Store’s younger customer base, according to its owner Hyun.

“Albums and photo cards of K-pop groups that were active in the late ’90s to the early 2000s such as H.O.T., S.E.S., Fin.K.L and g.o.d are the store’s steady sellers,” he explained.