NZTCC Night @ the Museum: An enchanting evening of networking and charity
The New Zealand Thai Chamber of Commerce (NZTCC) recently hosted a captivating “NZTCC Night @ the Museum” inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster “Night at the Museum”.
In collaboration with the New Zealand Embassy and several other corporations, this event brought together Thailand’s business community at the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, offering them exceptional networking opportunities.
However, the event on the evening of September 16 was not only about fostering valuable business connections but also about giving back to society. It served as a fundraiser for the SATI Foundation, a grassroots non-profit organisation dedicated to providing healthcare and education to underprivileged children in Thailand.
One of the highlights of the charming evening was the “Silent Auction”, where attendees had the chance to bid on various items. All the proceeds of the auction went directly to the SATI Foundation.
Established in Thailand in 2013, SATI Foundation focuses on empowering youth and raising awareness of mental health issues. Its projects range from providing clean water to underserved schools in the North to offering counselling and vocational training to at-risk youths in central Bangkok.
For updates on upcoming events and to stay connected with the NZTCC community, visit the NZTCC Facebook page or the NZTCC website.