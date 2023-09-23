NZTCC Night @ the Museum: An enchanting evening of networking and charity

In collaboration with the New Zealand Embassy and several other corporations, this event brought together Thailand’s business community at the Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, offering them exceptional networking opportunities.

However, the event on the evening of September 16 was not only about fostering valuable business connections but also about giving back to society. It served as a fundraiser for the SATI Foundation, a grassroots non-profit organisation dedicated to providing healthcare and education to underprivileged children in Thailand.