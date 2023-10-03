Booker Prize winner among over 50 world-class writers at Bangkok Literature Fest

The festival will feature talks, author interviews, workshops, poetry readings, book signings and Q&A sessions with five dozen local and international authors, poets, and storytellers, focusing on creativity, human rights, politics, environment and cultural exchange.

Other activities will include workshops on book illustration, portrait painting for children, architectural painting, and a market for handicraft products.

Writers booked for the festival include:

Bernardine Evaristo, a global best-seller and winner of the 2019 Booker Prize with her eighth book, “Girl, Woman, Other”, making her the first Black woman and black British person to win the Booker.

Souvankham Thammavongsa, author of short story collection “How to Pronounce Knife”, which won the Scotiabank Giller Prize and was a finalist in the National Book Critics Circle Awards.

Adam Higginbotham, author of “Midnight In Chernobyl”, an international best-seller in 25 languages, one of The New York Times’ 10 Best Books of 2019, and winner of the 2020 Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction.

Will Schwalbe, author of “Books for Living, Send” (co-written with David Shipley), and “The End of Your Life Book Club”, which was a No 1 Indie Next pick, an Entertainment Weekly Best Book of the Year.

Shane Bunnag, a Thai-Irish filmmaker, photographer, and author of Chariot of the Sun”, a nonfiction exploration of Siam’s past.

Pim Wangtechawat, a Thai-Chinese novelist whose first book “The Moon Represents My Heart” is being adapted for Netflix, with actress Gemma Chan set to star and produce.

For more information, visit https://www.bangkokliteraturefestival.com/