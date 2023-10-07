Thailand’s first ‘Gundam docks’ kicks off in Bangkok’s Central World

Standing tall outside Central World shopping mall are six-metre-tall statues of the two arch-rivals from the “Universal Century” timeline – RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06S Char’s Zaku.

This display gives Thai Gundam enthusiasts a unique opportunity to take selfies with these iconic statues without having to travel to Japan or China.

Japan boasts three Gundam statues – a movable RX-78F00 Gundam in Yokohama, an RX-93ff Nu Gundam in Fukuoka and an RX-0 Unicorn Gundam in Tokyo.

China, meanwhile, proudly displays the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam in Shanghai. Now, “Gundam docks at Thailand” brings the magic of these colossal robots to Southeast Asia.

In addition to the huge statues, Gundam fans will also get to watch the thrilling battle between RX-78-2 Gundam and Char's Zaku on the huge “panOramix” screen located on the top floor of the shopping mall. Screening times for this epic are 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm.