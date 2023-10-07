Thailand’s first ‘Gundam docks’ kicks off in Bangkok’s Central World
Fans of the iconic Japanese fictional Gundam multiverse are in for a treat as “Gundam docks at Thailand” has landed in the heart of Bangkok.
Standing tall outside Central World shopping mall are six-metre-tall statues of the two arch-rivals from the “Universal Century” timeline – RX-78-2 Gundam and MS-06S Char’s Zaku.
This display gives Thai Gundam enthusiasts a unique opportunity to take selfies with these iconic statues without having to travel to Japan or China.
Japan boasts three Gundam statues – a movable RX-78F00 Gundam in Yokohama, an RX-93ff Nu Gundam in Fukuoka and an RX-0 Unicorn Gundam in Tokyo.
China, meanwhile, proudly displays the ZGMF-X10A Freedom Gundam in Shanghai. Now, “Gundam docks at Thailand” brings the magic of these colossal robots to Southeast Asia.
In addition to the huge statues, Gundam fans will also get to watch the thrilling battle between RX-78-2 Gundam and Char's Zaku on the huge “panOramix” screen located on the top floor of the shopping mall. Screening times for this epic are 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm.
One standout feature of the event is the comfort of the event, as attendees can watch the battle in a spacious air-conditioned room without worrying about hot weather or rain.
The adjoining exhibition area takes fans on a journey through the rich history of Gundam since its dramatic war-based storyline hit anime screens in 1979. Created by Yoshiyuki Tomino and Sunrise, the Gundam franchise has expanded to include over 40 animated series and theatrical films, categorised into three main themes: Universal Century with its mecha warfare, alternative timelines with contemporary narratives and the build series which highlights Gunpla.
It also showcases the history of Gunpla – the plastic model kits produced by Japanese toy manufacturer and distributor Bandai Spirits. Visitors can trace the evolution of Gunpla from the first colourless plastic model kit of RX-78-2 Gundam to the colourful, intricately detailed kits available today.
Sadly, there are only a few new items from the latest titles – “Gundam Build Metaverse” and “Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom”.
For aspiring Gunpla builders, the exhibition features masterpieces crafted by talented Thai builders who participated in the 11th Gunpla Builders World Cup.
The names of Thai participants in the next global contest to be held in Tokyo will be announced on October 29.
Adding to the excitement, exclusive Gunpla merchandise is also available at the event, including:
- SD (super deformation) Gundam EX-Standard RX-78-2 Gundam Ver Gundam docks in Thailand
- High Grade 1/144 scale RX-78-2 Gundam [Beyond Global] Ver Gundam docks in Thailand
- Real Grade 1/144 scale RX-93 Nu Gundam Ver Gundam docks in Thailand
- Master Grade 1/100 scale RX-78-2 Gundam Ver Gundam docks in Thailand
Each item showcases unique designs, with the Nu Gundam paying tribute to Thailand’s tricolour flag theme. Additionally, the RX-78-2 Gundam features Thai line art on its shield.
Apart from these limited items, fans can also purchase other items such as Gunplas and their building tools, figures, T-shirts and stationery.
Shoppers at the event will also receive a paper bag featuring RX-78-2 Gundam and Char’s Zaku soaring over the stunning Chao Phraya River landscape.
And that’s not all – those interested in Gunpla but are new to model building can participate in a workshop on the sixth floor of the shopping mall. The workshop is free but requires participants to register at the event area on the first floor.
Tanaphon Kitlertphairoj, deputy general manager of Dreamtoy, the official distributor of Bandai toys and Gunpla in Thailand, said this event was made possible thanks to the cooperation between Bandai Spirits and Bandai Namco Asia.
This collaboration brings the first “Gundam docks” event to Thailand since its debut in Hong Kong in 2013. Similar events have since captivated audiences in other countries, including South Korea and China.
“We hope the activities at the event will leave an indelible and valuable experience for Gundam fans in Thailand,” he said.
The event runs until October 29 and doors open from 10am to 10pm. Though the event is free of cost, visitors are required to obtain a ticket, which is available from 9am.