Dutch artist explains how digital technology walks hand in hand with art

The artist said his exhibition “Algorithmic Organisms”, currently being showcased at the Museum of Contemporary Arts (MOCA) in Bangkok, tries to prove that people’s lives are being controlled more than ever by an algorithm.

“Wherever we go, we have a phone with us. The phone listens and knows exactly what we want,” he said. “We have a smart home, that knows exactly when to turn on the heater, the air conditioner or dishwasher.”

The artist said his creations try to represent the duality between beauty and darkness, so people can recognise the beauty of life despite its darkness-like misery.

He also said he hopes his art will inspire Thai artists to explore the diversity of art forms and develop their work accordingly. As for his exhibition, he said he would leave it up to the audience to judge if his pieces are dark or beautiful.