MOCA Bangkok unveils ‘Fai-Fah’ – a journey into creativity of young artists
The “Fai-Fah” initiative has taken flight, weaving together the artistic achievements of young artists nurtured under a project titled “Ordinary Children, Extraordinary Beauty”.
The initiative showcases the potential of art students who have flourished thanks to Fai-Fah art classes held across five locations.
The project was launched under the auspices of TMBThanachart Bank (TTB) and Bangkok’s Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).
From January 18 to February 4, MOCA Bangkok will host an exclusive exhibition featuring more than 50 outstanding artworks crafted by Fai-Fah students.
The exhibition is a testament to the project’s philosophy of “Make REAL Change”, which offered youths aged 12-17 a chance to spend their free time doing something constructive.
Prapasiri Kositthanakorn, chief of staff at TTB Bank, underscored the project’s commitment to nurturing youngsters’ artistic and life skills at no cost, enabling these young talents to give back to the community and bring about sustainable societal improvements.
The exhibition, also titled "Ordinary Children, Extraordinary Beauty", invites the public to witness the hidden power of these youths, highlighting the importance of giving and creating opportunities.
The featured artworks stand as tangible expressions of the confidence and unique paths these children have forged, allowing their exceptional creations to reach a broader audience.
Highlighting TTB Bank’s commitment to empowering youth, Prapasiri said the collaboration with MOCA Bangkok was a significant step to showcase the potential of Fai-Fah art students.
“The partnership does not just align with the annual Fai-Fah art festival but also underscores the continuous support for the youth. The collaboration further emphasises the belief that providing opportunities and igniting the potential of youth is a sustainable way to create positive change,” Prapasiri.
MOCA Bangkok’s initiative to showcase the artworks in its renowned platform is crucial to making the achievements of these young artists more widely recognised.
“MOCA Bangkok aims to create an environment where everyone, especially the younger generation, can access and appreciate art. The exhibition utilises multimedia techniques to offer a fresh and imaginative experience to visitors,” said MOCA Bangkok director Kanachai Bencharongkul.
Fah-Fah students Yenjaipracharak Somsanook and Warinyupha Pimphanom, shared their experiences, expressing gratitude for the opportunities provided by the project.
They highlighted how the art classes broadened their perspectives and expressed pride in being part of Fai-Fah, not just for their artistic achievements, but also for their contribution to the community.