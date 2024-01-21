MOCA Bangkok unveils ‘Fai-Fah’ – a journey into creativity of young artists

The featured artworks stand as tangible expressions of the confidence and unique paths these children have forged, allowing their exceptional creations to reach a broader audience.

Highlighting TTB Bank’s commitment to empowering youth, Prapasiri said the collaboration with MOCA Bangkok was a significant step to showcase the potential of Fai-Fah art students.

“The partnership does not just align with the annual Fai-Fah art festival but also underscores the continuous support for the youth. The collaboration further emphasises the belief that providing opportunities and igniting the potential of youth is a sustainable way to create positive change,” Prapasiri.

MOCA Bangkok’s initiative to showcase the artworks in its renowned platform is crucial to making the achievements of these young artists more widely recognised.

“MOCA Bangkok aims to create an environment where everyone, especially the younger generation, can access and appreciate art. The exhibition utilises multimedia techniques to offer a fresh and imaginative experience to visitors,” said MOCA Bangkok director Kanachai Bencharongkul.

Fah-Fah students Yenjaipracharak Somsanook and Warinyupha Pimphanom, shared their experiences, expressing gratitude for the opportunities provided by the project.

They highlighted how the art classes broadened their perspectives and expressed pride in being part of Fai-Fah, not just for their artistic achievements, but also for their contribution to the community.