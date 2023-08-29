TTB Run for Change walk-run event. Proceeds donated to 3 foundations.

Can choose to run in 2 styles Parkrun: Join the run together on 23 Dec. July '23 at Queen Sirikit Park l Chatuchak Park l Railway Park can choose 3 distances: 10.5 km / 5.2 km / 2.6 km Virtual Parkrun: able to run cumulative distance available from 28 Aug. – 23 Dec. '23

Buy running tickets or make a donation at https://www.ttbbank.com/parkrun2023/fbkv and donations can be tax deductible For more information, please contact LINE @parkrun.



