TTB Run for Change walk-run event. Proceeds donated to 3 foundations.
Back again with the running event that everyone has been waiting for, TTB Thanachart Insurance Park Run 2023, where the proceeds from the purchase of tickets will be donated to 3 foundations.
Charity walk-run event that invites you to #RunforChange Come run to change every power as a gift to the younger ones. Proceeds from buying running tickets and all donations donate through the TTB Foundation To deliver to the Operation Smile Foundation, the FOOD FOR GOOD project by the Yuvabadhana Foundation. and power projects by TTB Foundation Not deducting any expenses to help take care of Thai youth development
Can choose to run in 2 styles Parkrun: Join the run together on 23 Dec. July '23 at Queen Sirikit Park l Chatuchak Park l Railway Park can choose 3 distances: 10.5 km / 5.2 km / 2.6 km Virtual Parkrun: able to run cumulative distance available from 28 Aug. – 23 Dec. '23
Buy running tickets or make a donation at https://www.ttbbank.com/parkrun2023/fbkv and donations can be tax deductible For more information, please contact LINE @parkrun.