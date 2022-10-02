And Thailand’s handsomest man is…
Surasak "Tor" Muangkaew was named the most handsome man in Thailand on Saturday, and it’s not difficult to see why.
Judges swooned over the chiselled looks and buff body of the "Mister International Thailand 2022" contestant, in the event held at Show DC mall in central Bangkok.
Surasak walked away with the first prize of 500,000 baht in cash and the chance to represent Thailand at the 14th Mister International 2022.
The global contest to find the world’s hottest man will be held in the Philippines at the end of this month.
Thailand’s second-hottest male was Kanawach "Gun" Kueakanchanaphon while the sizzling profile of Teerapat "Seagames" Angkanit earned third spot.
The fourth and fifth most handsome men in the land were named as Nathaphop "Atom" Kanjanteak and Nathas "Top" Tancharoen.
Mister International Thailand featured the most gorgeous guys from all 77 provinces in the country. The event has been held every two years since 2017 by organiser Yes Creation.