‘Cassette Festival’ rewinds to the ’90s with stars of Thai pop’s golden era

The background screen onstage added to the nostalgic vibe, with oversized dummies of ’90s icons forming the décor — including a Gameboy, Nokia phone, early boxy Macintosh, VHS video cassette — and of course, lots of audio tape cassettes.

The sold-out concert, held by Atime Showbiz on September 24 and 25 at the 5,000-seat Royal Paragon Hall, kicked off with Mos Patiparn performing his dance-music hits “Lew Lai”, “Salat Sabat” and “Duai Rak Lae Platoo”. He was followed onto the stage by his long-time buddy Aom Sunisa.

Tata Young got people up on their feet with her dance number “A-Bo-Da-Bae” before returning later in the concert with a set of her international hits — “I Believe”, “Sexy Naughty Bitchy” and “Dhoom Dhoom”.

Her appearance on a temporary platform just behind seats closest to the stage was too much for many audience members, who leapt to their feet as Saturday night fever struck.

This long platform allowed audience members further from the stage to get up close and personal with the idols of their youth.

The duo Bow and Joyce of Triumphs Kingdom took to the crowd platform and thrilled fans with their trademark dance number “Pa Chet Na” before moving back to the main stage.