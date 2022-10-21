Gamers rejoice! Thailand’s game show is back with some of the best titles
Thousands of Bangkokians flocked to the Thailand Game Show 2022 as it opened its doors for the first time in three years.
The exhibition, offering a variety of game titles, activities and merchandise, runs until Sunday at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.
Featured at this year’s expo are game titles from both Thai and foreign developers, including Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia, Sega, Hoyoverse, and Riot Games.
While opening the event on Friday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said this is one of the many events that will help boost the capital’s image.
He added that this event will also help Thailand’s gaming and e-sports industries meet international standards.
"We hope Thailand Game Show 2022 will have a big impression on both Thai and foreign gamers," he said.
Participating in the event for the first time was the global gaming brand Level Infinite, which gave visitors a first-hand experience of its four biggest titles – Tower of Fantasy, PUBG Mobile, Dragon Nest II: Evolution, and Goddess of Victory: Nikke.
Also available in the Level Infinite booth were photo sessions with cosplayers from its four games, activities as well as official merchandise.
"As a top gaming exhibition, the Thailand Game Show represents a great opportunity for Level Infinite to grow its presence in the region and continue its effort to build a global gaming community that enjoys high-quality and engaging entertainment experiences," a statement from Level Infinite said.
Tickets to the event are available via Zipevent website and cost 150 baht per person.