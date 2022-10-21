Gamers rejoice! Thailand’s game show is back with some of the best titles

Featured at this year’s expo are game titles from both Thai and foreign developers, including Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia, Sega, Hoyoverse, and Riot Games.

While opening the event on Friday, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said this is one of the many events that will help boost the capital’s image.

He added that this event will also help Thailand’s gaming and e-sports industries meet international standards.

"We hope Thailand Game Show 2022 will have a big impression on both Thai and foreign gamers," he said.