TIMELINE - A look at Kanye West's headline-making behaviour from past years

SEPTEMBER 2018

The musician announces that he is changing his name. He tweets: "the being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE"

OCTOBER 2018

Ye meets with Trump at the Oval Office, where the rapper defends his support for Trump.

The event is billed as a lunch at the White House to discuss prison reform, jobs for African-Americans and Chicago violence. Those items are addressed in a pre-lunch meeting, but Ye launches into a speech and Trump lets him go on as the cameras record it all.

But in between, Ye speaks of alternative universes, a new plane that Trump should consider as his next Air Force One, his diagnosis of bipolar disorder that he says was actually sleep deprivation, and living in a household dominated by females given his marriage to reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

OCTOBER 2018

Three weeks after the White House meeting with Trump, Ye says is distancing himself from politics.

"My eyes are now wide open and now realize I've been use d to spread messages I don't believe in. I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!" he writes on Twitter.

JUNE 2020

Ye joins protesters in Chicago at a rally against police brutality. Wearing a face mask and hoodie, West is seen walking among the crowd in protest over the death of African-American George Floyd after a police officer pressed a knee into his neck while detaining him.

JULY 2020

Ye announces he will run for president in 2020 in an apparent challenge to Trump and his presumptive Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

JULY 2020

In his first rally for his last-minute presidential campaign, Ye rants against social media, pornography and abortion, argues policy with attendees, and at one point breaks down in tears.

At the event held at a North Charleston, South Carolina wedding venue and convention center, he tearfully references a decision he said he made with Kardashian not to abort a pregnancy.

A day later, Ye posts a series of tweets claiming his wife is trying to have him locked up on medical grounds, comparing himself to Nelson Mandela and suggesting the movie "Get Out" was based on his own life.

The bulk of the tweets are deleted a few hours later.

Later on, he tweets he has been trying to divorce Kardashian, in a message that is deleted minutes later.

Kardashian later says Ye suffers from bipolar disorder and asks for compassion and empathy as he and his family try to manage his illness.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she writes on Instagram, calling him a "brilliant but complicated person."

OCTOBER 2020

Ye releases his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected U.S. president, focusing on religion and families.

NOVEMBER 2020

Ye votes for himself as the next U.S. president. Later on he appears to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggests his quest was not over. He posts a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024".

FEBRUARY 2021

Kardashian files papers to divorce Ye after almost seven years of marriage.

MARCH 2022

Ye is suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after infringing the platform's policy regarding harassment. A Variety report says he directed racial slurs at "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah in an Instagram post after Noah discussed a row between Ye, Kardashian and her boyfriend, "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson.

SEPTEMBER 2022

Ye's lawyers send a letter to Gap Inc notifying the apparel chain that the rapper and fashion designer is terminating his partnership with the company, saying it failed to meet its obligations under the contract.

OCTOBER 2022

Ye stirs controversy at his surprise Yeezy Season 9 fashion show in Paris, where he and models wear a T-shirt reading "White Lives Matter".

Four days later, his Twitter and Instagram accounts are restricted, with the social media platforms saying they removed the rapper's posts after online users condemned them as antisemitic.

Following the remarks, Ye loses high profile and lucrative partnerships. Kering, the parent company of fashion house Balenciaga, tells Women’s Wear Daily "Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related" to Ye, film and television studio MRC Entertainment drops a documentary about him and talent agency Creative Artists Agency no longer represents him, according to multiple media reports.

A Vogue spokesperson tells Page Six neither the fashion magazine nor its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, who previously sat front row at his shows, intend to work with Ye again.

In a move that knocks Ye off Forbes list of the world's billionaires, Adidas terminates their partnership.