Netflix series reflects on turmoil of 1990s in Royal Family

STORYLINE:

The safe distance of history is gone in the 10 new episodes of the drama "The Crown", which is set within recent memory for many.

The Netflix series began with Elizabeth's marriage in the late 1940s and, in its fifth season, takes on the British royal family's turbulent 1990s.

The queen famously labeled one stretch her "annus horribilis" -- Latin for "horrible year."

1992 saw the end of the marriages of three of the Queen's four children.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson split in March, Princess Anne divorced her husband in April and married navy commander Timothy Laurence in December.

That same month, Prince Charles and Diana separated.

In November, fire damaged Windsor Castle, public outcry over the cost of repairs during a recession prompted the queen to volunteer to pay income taxes.

Also in 1992, Andrew Morton's first book about the princess, "Diana, Her True Story," was published. It revealed she had attempted suicide and suffered from an eating disorder.