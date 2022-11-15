Paragon Cineplex offers Bangkok film buffs a brand new experience
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” can be an all-enveloping, virtual reality experience for Bangkokians thanks to the new ScreenX in Siam Paragon.
The Major Cineplex Group launched this special theatre, complete with a 55-metre-wide, 270-degree screen, at Paragon Cineplex on Tuesday.
Naruto Chiasanong, deputy chief marketing officer of Major Cineplex, said the huge screen is actually three screens and the film has to be projected from several angles at the same time to create a virtual reality-like experience.
The screen, the largest of its type in Thailand, was launched on Friday with the “Black Panther” sequel.
He said more than 60 minutes of this film is made following the ScreenX three-screen format, adding that the theatre will feature more such films next year.
Naruto added that when films are not being shown in the theatre, it can be used for meetings, concerts, conferences and other live events.