Why watch the whole movie when you can watch recaps?

YouTuber Go Mong Tube, who started his channel back in 2016, is a prominent player in the field. His channel, which mainly recaps Korean movies and dramas, has more than 600 videos and over 2.14 million subscribers. One of the most popular videos on his channel is the Indian hero movie “Krrish” that has racked up more than 24.7 million views. The channel's accumulated views have reached over 1.1 billion.

Go Mong Tube recently expanded into making videos summarizing Naver webtoons.

Another recap YouTuber, G Movie, has over 2.41 million subscribers. His channel has over 400 videos and more than 985 million accumulated views.

Why the popularity?

What these star recap YouTubers share in common is that they retell the movie or drama with a touch of humour.

“I watch movie recap channels because they are even more entertaining than the actual films. I think humorous YouTubers can turn movies that are awful into super fun recap content,” Kim Yoo-jin, 31, said.

Some viewers say that these recap videos can be helpful for those who do not wish to spend time watching long films.

“I got used to watching short-form content like Instagram Reels and TikTok, so it became difficult for me to sit down and watch a long movie. Also, recap videos get to the point right away. I think it suits Koreans who are always so busy,” Park Eun-mi, 38, said.