From red carpet to silver screen

After a five-year hiatus, the festival is back with the theme “Return to Cinema”.

Guests at the launch included film industry executives and politicians, as well as celebrities like Mom Rajawongse Chalermchatri Yukol, Khemanit “Pancake” Jamikorn, Sarah Casinghini, and Miss Mimosa Queen Thailand.

The Nation selected a number of photos from the red carpet to the opening ceremony inside a theatre.

Related stories