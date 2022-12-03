From red carpet to silver screen
Politicians mingled with celebrities at yesterday’s launch of the 15th World Film Festival of Bangkok at SF World Cinema in Central World.
Nation Group’s CEO Shine Bunnag gave the opening speech for the festival.
After a five-year hiatus, the festival is back with the theme “Return to Cinema”.
Guests at the launch included film industry executives and politicians, as well as celebrities like Mom Rajawongse Chalermchatri Yukol, Khemanit “Pancake” Jamikorn, Sarah Casinghini, and Miss Mimosa Queen Thailand.
The Nation selected a number of photos from the red carpet to the opening ceremony inside a theatre.
Related stories