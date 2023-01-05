Rich enough to ‘flex’ but not enough to pay taxes, apparently

The revelation came just a month after the National Tax Service made public the same rapper’s overdue balance of 320 million won in taxes. When this was disclosed, Dok2 posted promotional images of his upcoming album on Instagram, with no mention of his tax arrears.

The National Health Insurance Service did not reveal how the amount of Dok2’s unpaid premiums changed after 2019. But since it removes the names of those whose overdue payments fall below 10 million won, Dok2’s name on the list means he still owes at least 10 million won to the NHIS as of 2023.

While the musician himself has remained silent on the situation, the public has been vocal about the apparent irony of a man who famously bragged about his wealth in his songs and public appearances.

The case of Dok2 adds to a string of controversies surrounding celebrities and social media influencers who earned fame by showing off their riches in what is called the “flex culture.”

‘Flex’ and hip-hop

In his song “1LLIN,” Dok2 raps: “Get money, get dough/Get paper, let’s get more.”

The irony of the current situation is that Dok2 has been the poster child of a lavish spending culture among younger Koreans. In the past, he revealed on TV that he has stacks of 50,000 won bills at his home and held a performance in which he scattered 10,000 won bills to his fans during his 2019 concert.