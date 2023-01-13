Anna Sueangam-iam, who won the Miss Universe Thailand crown last year, was a sparkling sensation as she sashayed out on stage in a dress fashioned from pull tabs.
The dress for the 2022 Miss Universe preliminary round was created as a tribute to her parents, who worked as waste collectors, and to showcase her eco-activism.
The official Facebook page of Miss Universe Thailand posted photos of Anna wearing the glittering evening gown with her personal message – “You must not get stuck in the murky surroundings you were born into, but believe you have the power to change your life for the better.”
The “Hidden Precious Diamond Dress”, fashioned from pull tabs and embellished with Swarovski diamonds, was created by Thai designer Arif Jehwang.
The preliminary and national attire rounds for the 71st Miss Universe 2022 were held on Thursday in New Orleans, US. This is the first Miss Universe pageant under the management of JKN.
The 2022 Miss Universe will be crowned on Sunday at 8am Thailand time.