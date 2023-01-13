The “Hidden Precious Diamond Dress”, fashioned from pull tabs and embellished with Swarovski diamonds, was created by Thai designer Arif Jehwang.

The preliminary and national attire rounds for the 71st Miss Universe 2022 were held on Thursday in New Orleans, US. This is the first Miss Universe pageant under the management of JKN.

The 2022 Miss Universe will be crowned on Sunday at 8am Thailand time.



