Singer-songwriter David Crosby dead at age 81 - Variety

"It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away" Variety quoted his wife, Jan Dance, as saying in the statement.

Crosby's UK-based representatives could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters.

Crosby was a founding member of two revered rock bands: the country and folk-influenced Byrds, for whom he co-wrote the hit "Eight Miles High," and CSNY, who defined the smooth side of the Woodstock generation's music. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of both groups.

Musically, Crosby stood out for his intricate vocal harmonies, unorthodox open tunings on the guitar and incisive songwriting. His work with both the Byrds and CSN/CSNY blended rock and folk in new ways and their music became a part of the soundtrack for the hippie era.

Personally, Crosby was the embodiment of the credo "sex, drugs and rock 'n' roll," and a 2014 Rolling Stone magazine article tagged him as "rock's unlikeliest survivor."