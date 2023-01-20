Baldwin charged in 'Rust' shooting, others indicted

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced involuntary manslaughter charges against Baldwin and the film's armourer after more than a year of investigation into the October 2021 shooting on a film set outside Santa Fe.

Assistant director David Halls has signed a plea agreement for the charge of the negligent use of a deadly weapon, the prosecutor said in a statement.

“After a thorough review of the evidence and the laws of the state of New Mexico, I have determined that there is sufficient evidence to file criminal charges against Alec Baldwin and other members of the ‘Rust’ film crew,” Carmack-Altwies said. “On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice.”

Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, she said.

Under New Mexico law, involuntary manslaughter is a fourth-degree felony and is punishable by up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.