David Foster is bringing all-time hits to Bangkok this August at Siam Paragon
“THONBURI PHANICH GROUP PROUDLY PRESENTS HITMAN DAVID FOSTER AND FRIENDS BANGKOK 2023” concert is scheduled on 5 August at Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon.
Royal Paragon Hall in partnership with Maximage are hosting one a spectacular concert of the year “THONBURI PHANICH GROUP PROUDLY PRESENTS HITMAN DAVID FOSTER AND FRIENDS BANGKOK 2023.”
David Foster - the acclaimed “Hitman,’ is the legendary musician, composer and producer of our time. He has also played a key role in the success of numerous world-renowned artists and the creator of all-time hit songs such as I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing and Never Enough from the movie The Greatest Showman.
David Foster is bringing his hits to Bangkok, performed by award-winning artists Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Katharine McPhee and Peabo Bryson. Young Thai talent Putthipong ‘Billkin’ Assaratanakul will also join David Foster on stage for the first time. The world-class concert is sponsored by Thonburi Phanich Group, Singha Drinking Water, Air Asia, Plan B Media and MET 107.
The concert “THONBURI PHANICH GROUP PROUDLY PRESENTS HITMAN DAVID FOSTER AND FRIENDS BANGKOK 2023” will be performed on 5 August 2023 at 19.00 hrs at Royal Paragon Hall, Siam Paragon. Tickets are available from 3 June 2023 at all ThaiTicketMajor or online at www.thaiticketmajor.com at THB10,000 / 5,500 / 4,500 / 3,500 and 2,500. For more ticket information, please call 02-262-3456. VIZ members can enjoy pre-booking privilege on 2 June 2023 at ONESIAM SuperApp.
For more event information, visit Facebook: Royal Paragon Hall, MET 107 or www.met107.fm