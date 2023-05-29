David Foster is bringing all-time hits to Bangkok this August at Siam Paragon

Royal Paragon Hall in partnership with Maximage are hosting one a spectacular concert of the year “THONBURI PHANICH GROUP PROUDLY PRESENTS HITMAN DAVID FOSTER AND FRIENDS BANGKOK 2023.”

David Foster - the acclaimed “Hitman,’ is the legendary musician, composer and producer of our time. He has also played a key role in the success of numerous world-renowned artists and the creator of all-time hit songs such as I Will Always Love You, I Have Nothing and Never Enough from the movie The Greatest Showman.

David Foster is bringing his hits to Bangkok, performed by award-winning artists Michael Bolton, Loren Allred, Katharine McPhee and Peabo Bryson. Young Thai talent Putthipong ‘Billkin’ Assaratanakul will also join David Foster on stage for the first time. The world-class concert is sponsored by Thonburi Phanich Group, Singha Drinking Water, Air Asia, Plan B Media and MET 107.