Blackpink tour organiser apologises to Vietnam over nine-dash line map

During a press briefing in Hanoi earlier on Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pham Thu Hang, stated that “the promotion and usage of products or publications featuring the nine-dash line in Vietnam is in violation of the laws.

iMe Vietnam, the organiser of the Blackpink show in Hanoi on July 29-30, said that the map was used in its Asian regional website, and there is currently no separate website for the Vietnam market.

“We are aware of the need to respect the sovereignty and culture of all countries where iMe is present. iMe has quickly reviewed and committed to replacing inappropriate images for Vietnamese people,” said Brian Chow, CEO of iMe.