First Filipino K-pop group HORI7ON sets sail

This was the dreams-come-true moment for the seven boys who said they spent a long time honing themselves to become K-pop singers.

According to Vinci, performance videos of K-pop singers online became the first inspirations for their dream, especially those by the massively popular boy band, NCT, and member Mark Lee.

A big factor defining the Filipino group as a K-pop band was the stringent training the boys went through, which still continues to this day, with MLD Entertainment, an up-and-coming label in South Korea. Multicultural girl group Lapillus also debuted with the company last year.

The boys seemed to be on point on the exact factors that characterize the group and its music as “K-pop.”

“When we do our training and when we learn our choreographies, we really go in-depth when it comes to the details. From head to toe, we really do our best to be in sync and we perform,” said Marcus, adding, “We have many passions behind us. It’s been urgent for pretty much our entire lives. Our energy and all the hard work are going to continue.”

Jeromy also stressed “strictness” and “synchronization” as the key factors differentiating K-pop training from other acts in his local music scene.

Adding to Jeromy’s comments, Vinci said, “It’s very structured. We have fixed schedules every day of what we should do and when we should train for — on vocals, language and even dance. That’s what makes it very challenging for us because it’s a constant challenge every day.”

During Monday’s event, the group split up into units to perform two other tracks from their first album: Vinci, Kyler, Kim, Reyster and Winston showcased “Death Or Paradise,” while Jeromy and Marcus coupled up for “How You Feel” — the last was joined by the song’s official feature artist, Haeun of Lapillus.

HORI7ON is set to continue its promotional activities both in South Korea and the Philippines.

Kim said he looks forward to performing on local music shows along with the other artists the most.

“I’m anticipating seeing other idols in real life and watching their performances. I expect to learn a lot from them,” Kim said.

HORI7ON’s debut carries a special significance for the Korean industry as it expands into the global music scene, and the bandmates seemed well aware of it.

“Moving forward as a global pop group, it’s a very unique case for us as the first all-Filipino group to promote in South Korea and that’s such a rare opportunity for us Filipinos,” Vinci said.

He continued: “Other than the competition of setting our own standards as HORI7ON, (we hope to) send inspiration for everyone who wants to reach their dreams.”

Choi Ji-won

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network