'Undertaker' resurrects Thai cinema with tears and laughter – but can it go global?

It's not a horror film, everyone. I walked in thinking it was a real horror movie, and it caught me off guard. I wasn't prepared for what I was about to see, and it was one of the biggest surprises in my life.

The humour is off the charts. It's genuinely funny, without any flat jokes. It's cute and funny, making you laugh so hard that you think it won't stop.

Crying... Personally, I started crying even before I realised it. It was like being caught off guard, and I only realised it later. It felt like listening to a really touching song that makes your tears flow. It was a feeling of fullness, so overwhelming that I cried spontaneously. This was the first time I watched a movie where tears came before the sad part. And, of course, once it started, it was hard to stop, and I cried a lot because I had invested my heart in it.

Pride was the strong feeling I had after the movie ended. Even though I was just a ticket-buying audience member, I was proud of every detail on the screen – the language, culture, philosophy, and everything displayed on the screen. I sat and read through the entire end credits, from the director to the sound boom operator. Everyone's name was in the movie's credits, and I sat there reading until the last name. Thank you so much.

Bow said she wouldn't be surprised if the movie eventually made over a billion baht.

“Personally, I will definitely watch it again because I want many people in my life to watch it. I want all Thais to watch it – and I want foreigners to watch it too because I want to brag.”

Bow said this was the first she had watched a movie from the "Tai Baan Universe" movie, which encompasses several films and music videos.

“What have I missed all these years?" she asked.

The success of “Undertaker” was driven not just by the diversity and fresh perspective of director Thiti Srinuan and the Tai Baan team, but also the fanbase that the franchise has built over nearly a decade.

Humble beginnings to national hit

The Tai Baan universe sprang to life a decade ago when a local political figure funded a low-budget film. Word then spread via social media to different provinces, especially among users from the Northeast (Isaan) who had dispersed all over the country. The film touched hearts and reconnected people uprooted from their homeland with their pasts and identity. This sparked a wave of interest in local films in various provinces, capturing the attention of people in Bangkok.

It's also undeniable that Thais prefer homegrown comedies over foreign ones, making it easier for theatres to screen Thai films over Hollywood productions. Movie theatres want to tap into demand from the local market, especially as streaming services like Netflix threaten their business.

The resurgence of Thai cinema also has observers asking another big question: Will Thai cinemagoers’ taste in films win the hearts of the global audience?

