Cambodian Environment Ministry shapes deep reflection sanctuary in nat’l park

Minister Eang Sophalleth, after inspecting the site in Kampong Speu province on January 6, said it is designed to purify the mind, leading individuals to inner peace and happiness.

He underscored its dual purpose of promoting Buddhist culture and showcasing natural resources, aligned with his ministry’s Circular Strategy on Environment 2023-28. The strategy aims to translate the potential of the environmental sector into tangible benefits for Cambodia and its people across generations.

“We’re creating a special space for Buddhists to meditate, featuring modern Khmer tents that stand out from the rest. This place is destined to become a legacy for the next generation of Cambodian children. For our trial phase, we plan to set up five to 10 tents,” he said.