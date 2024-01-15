Korean developer introduces social game "Galaxy: Earth - Bangkok"

South Korean metaverse developer Mammossix is poised to release Galaxy: Earth- Bangkok in the first quarter of 2024.

The platform, set against the backdrop of Bangkok, allows users to enjoy a variety of mini-games, engage in social interaction, and forge new friendships.

It encapsulates the charm of Bangkok's scenic locales and the warmth of Thai hospitality, integrated with South Korea's advanced IT production capabilities.

Galaxity: Earth - Bangkok is a social genre game where users can enjoy various mini-games, communicate with each other, and make new friends. The game is notable for digitally replicating famous Bangkok locations, such as airports and hotels frequented by tourists, and Khao San Road in the Pranakorn, Banglamphu area, known as the traveller's street, using digital twin technology.