Korean developer introduces social game "Galaxy: Earth - Bangkok"
On January 15, it was announced that there are plans to launch a social game titled "Galaxy: Earth - Bangkok," centred around the theme of Bangkok, Thailand, during the first quarter of 2024.
South Korean metaverse developer Mammossix is poised to release Galaxy: Earth- Bangkok in the first quarter of 2024.
The platform, set against the backdrop of Bangkok, allows users to enjoy a variety of mini-games, engage in social interaction, and forge new friendships.
It encapsulates the charm of Bangkok's scenic locales and the warmth of Thai hospitality, integrated with South Korea's advanced IT production capabilities.
Galaxity: Earth - Bangkok is a social genre game where users can enjoy various mini-games, communicate with each other, and make new friends. The game is notable for digitally replicating famous Bangkok locations, such as airports and hotels frequented by tourists, and Khao San Road in the Pranakorn, Banglamphu area, known as the traveller's street, using digital twin technology.
Players can find friends who match their tastes using a profile search feature reflecting various preferences and enjoy multiplayer mini-games together. By exchanging hearts with friends and increasing popularity, users with many hearts can be listed as influencers in the Superstar ranking. They can also invite someone they like to a private cafe space for a direct voice conversation.
Galaxity: Earth - Bangkok tells the story of a protagonist who visits Bangkok to participate in the To Heart Festival and faces a difficult situation due to a mistake, but grows with the help of people through Thailand's unique Nam Jai culture. The game offers a variety of character customization and outfits to boast one's individuality, making virtual activities in Bangkok more enjoyable.
Mammossix CEO Yu Cheol-ho stated, We wanted to beautifully combine Bangkok's beautiful places the kindness of Thai people with Korea's excellent IT production technology. Our goal is to successfully launch the Thai service and expand it to a global service by 2024.
Established in 2015 as an affiliate of South Korea Kakao Group, Mammossix is a metaverse company founded by developers with over 10 years of experience in the gaming industry. Recently, they established a local office in the Siam area of Bangkok, aiming for global expansion, and are actively engaged in Thai business.