Lisa spotted sharing umbrella with Brigitte Macron

In a TikTok video aired on the French news channel gala.fr, the two were seen walking hand-in-hand and sharing an umbrella during the charity event “Disneyland Paris x Operation Pieces Jaunes”, held at Disneyland Paris.

Gala.fr said that the video clip of the duo has been taking the internet by storm and fans are going wild over the global celebrities who are being called new besties.

The event on Wednesday is an annual fair to which Disneyland Paris invites hundreds of hospitalised youths and their families as well as hospital staff for a magical day out at the popular theme park. It has been held for the last 31 years.

Lisa is among the world-famous artists slated to perform in the 2024 Gala des Pieces Jaunes to be held at Le Zenith Arena in Paris next Thursday (January 25). Others who are scheduled to show up include Pharrell Williams, Mika, and Stray Kids.

The concert is hosted by the Fondation des Hopitaux, of which Brigitte Macron is president.

Dubbed the "biggest girl group in the world", Blackpink members are Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. However, Lisa is scheduled to perform solo at the Gala des Pieces Jaunes.