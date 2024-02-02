Mark Knopfler guitar collection sells for $11 million at record-setting auction

The auction included over 120 guitars and amplifiers used by the British musician to record and perform several of the Dire Straits' biggest hits.

A 1959 vintage Gibson Les Paul Standard sold for £693,000 including auction house commission - a new world auction record for the model, auctioneer Christie's said.

A red Schecter Telecaster-style guitar from 1983, used to record the song "Walk of Life", set another record with a final price of £415,800 after commission.