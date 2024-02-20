Ex-Miss Universe president threatens legal action over claims she sold titles
The beauty pageant world is once again abuzz with controversy as Paula Shugart, former president of the Miss Universe Organisation, announced plans to sue the current owner, Anne Jakrajutatip, for defamation.
In a dramatic turn of events, Shugart took to social media to address accusations of fraud and bribery levelled against her.
With a series of photographs she posted on her Instagram account (@realpaulashugart) on Monday, Shugart also posted a long, detailed caption attacking Anne for making “false and outrageous comments” about her.
The caption read: “Since announcing my resignation in November 2023, I have sought to stay out of the spotlight, electing not to comment on any of the changes within the Miss Universe Organisation, seeking only to quietly help the brand and its stakeholders, when requested, with my historical knowledge and guidance.
“However, recent false and outrageous comments made by Miss Universe owner Anne Jakrajutatip impugning my character have compelled me to break my silence.
“Normally, I would choose to ignore such assertions but, by suggesting that I am corrupt and took money ‘under the table’ to secure placements in Miss Universe competitions, Jakrajutatip not only defames me but also discredits the women who have won the Miss Universe crown by implying their titles were ‘bought’ and not earned by merit.
I cannot abide by such dangerous and reckless assertions, which degrade the Miss Universe brand and its titleholders.”
Shugart added that she was considering legal options in Thailand, and would pursue justice for herself and the Miss Universe brand. Refusing to get engaged in “social media drama”, Shugart said her years of dedicated work with some “truly incredible women” speak for themselves.
In response, the CEO of JKN Global Media and owner of Miss Universe Organisation posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) on February 9. In the message Anne called for transparency and reforms within the organisation, clarifying that Shugart had not departed voluntarily, but was removed.