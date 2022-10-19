‘True Angel’ Lisa dazzles social media with sparkling jewellery

The annual event honours people who have played an outstanding role in music, sports, movies or business.

A number of South Korean media outlets referred to Lisa as “Princess Lisa” and a “true angel”.

The Srepenti necklace and bracelet worn by Lisa were reportedly worth more than a whopping 22 million baht, with the necklace priced at US$300,000 (11.4 million baht) and the bracelet $290,000 (11.02 million baht).

Meanwhile, Lisa’s Vivienne Westwood elegant pearl white evening dress cost $6,705, or 254,000 baht.

Apart from Lisa, South Korean ex-professional golf player Pak Se Ri was invited to the awards.