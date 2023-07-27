Minimalism meets makeup: A healthy shift in makeup trends

The layering of different types of beauty products on our skin is no longer making it to our daily schedule. Rather, a little sunscreen, some translucent powder a coat of mascara for the eyes and some lip gloss and we are all set. This ‘no makeup’ makeup look, which has only been rising in popularity everywhere, basically bids goodbye to cakey makeup fails and tells you it is okay to have a few spots on your face. Rather than simply masking unique features as ‘imperfections’ with correctors and concealers, it celebrates individuality and natural beauty.

What makes this an amazing transformation is the fact that it is actually the perfect blend of skincare and makeup. Since it became clear that the journey of true radiance begins with well-nurtured skin, the importance of skincare has become evident to everyone. Not only are we working to cure a problem, the goal now is to prevent it from occurring in the first place.

For instance, a regular cleansing followed by moisturising and sun protection helps your skin replenish its natural nutrients bringing back the long-lost glow. Incorporating serums on specific areas of the face can get rid of unwanted pigmentation, spots, wrinkles, or fine lines. Treating your skin to a weekly or bi-weekly face mask session infused with clay, botanical extracts, or hydrating hyaluronic acid helps your skin revive from its daily battle with dust and pollution. All in all, the skin is very happy now!