“Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance” celebrates 40 Years of Bangkok Gems
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT) have launched the exhibition "The Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance".
This is the first iconic-level exhibition in Thailand, showcasing exquisite jewellery pieces curated by prominent figures in the Thai gem and jewellery industry. This event celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Bangkok Gems event and emphasizes Thailand's significance as a global hub for gem production and trading.
The exhibition "The Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance" narrates the history of the Thai gem and jewellery industry through displays categorized under 5 main themes:
1. Golden Legacies: Presents the history and age-old tradition of Thai gold jewellery.
2. Silver Adornment: Focuses on the journey of the Thai silver jewellery industry.
3. Creative Solitaire: Displays contemporary jewellery that combines innovation with art.
4. Haute Joaillerie: Features high jewelry, creations from leading brands both from Thailand and abroad.
5. Gems Alchemist: Narrates the legends of Thai-colored gems, highlighting valuable gemstones such as rubies and sapphires.
Within the exhibition, more than 40 exquisite jewelry pieces are displayed, curated by invited Guest Curators who are prominent figures in the gem and jewelry industry, including Rolf Von Bueren, Atinuj Tantivit, Giuliana Loglisci, Suriyon Sriorathaikul, Channarong Bumrapraksa, Pirada Senivongse Na Ayudhya, Sarran Youkongdee, Sirapat Pipatveeravat, and Sitthichai Parinyanusorn.
Those interested can visit the exhibition from September 6-10 at the 68th Bangkok Gems & Jewelry Fair held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.
The viewing will be organized in sessions, with guided tours and the Guest Curator available to provide information.
Registrations can be made at www.eventpop.me/e/16037/magnificent-40-year.