“Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance” celebrates 40 Years of Bangkok Gems

This is the first iconic-level exhibition in Thailand, showcasing exquisite jewellery pieces curated by prominent figures in the Thai gem and jewellery industry. This event celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Bangkok Gems event and emphasizes Thailand's significance as a global hub for gem production and trading.

The exhibition "The Magnificent 40-Year Journey of Brilliance" narrates the history of the Thai gem and jewellery industry through displays categorized under 5 main themes: