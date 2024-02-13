Flower power and strength bloom at Carolina Herrera NY Fashion Week show

“This season, more than ever I wanted it to be about beauty as power, power as beauty. Beauty is strength. You know, I wanted her to dress powerfully, and I wanted every look to be an embodiment of power,” said creative director Wes Gordon.

This year marks Gordon’s sixth year at the New York fashion house and explained that he has learned to trust his intuition.

“At the beginning it was, it was, you know, more of a challenge to try to reconcile and make sure that decisions were, was something she (Carolina Herrera) would maybe agree with or not.

But I've since learned that there may be things she doesn't agree with, but at the end of the day, I am seeking to address the same woman that she sought to dress. I'm chasing what elegance means today in the same way she chased that. So, the goals are the same, and beauty is kind of our ultimate, our ultimate goal,” he said.

The collection is filled with streamlined silhouettes that are both precise and clean, speaking to the clarity and focus of the modern woman. Ruffles take on a new architectural dimension adding dramatic flair while maintaining a sophisticated structure.