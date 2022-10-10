No salt, please: Alternatives to keep sodium out of your diet

Even before the Health Promotion Board urged Singaporeans to opt for lower-sodium alternatives last month, the 39-year-old executive chef had already been using less salt in his cooking.

He reckons that, over two years, he has managed to reduce his use of table salt by up to 80 per cent.

“Being careful about the use of salt allows me to better express the inherent flavours of other products and ingredients,” he says.

This does not mean serving up bland dishes, he is quick to add. Instead, he draws flavour from high-quality natural ingredients.

Last year, he came up with a kombu stock so flavourful that, when he uses it for dishes such as abalone porridge, he does not need to add salt.

He shared the stock recipe, which calls for dried scallops, dried whelk and kombu from Japan, with his wife. The natural umami means she needs less salt and soya sauce when using the stock for dishes such as mee hoon kueh and steamed fish.

Chef Chong says his wife wants their two sons, aged 16 and 13, to eat more healthily but the flavour still matters.

According to dietitians, the recommended daily sodium limit is 2,000mg, equivalent to one teaspoon (5g) of salt.