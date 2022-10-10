No salt, please: Alternatives to keep sodium out of your diet
Tasty food with less salt is possible, says chef Edward Chong, who helms the kitchen of Peach Blossoms, a Cantonese restaurant at Singapore’s Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay.
Even before the Health Promotion Board urged Singaporeans to opt for lower-sodium alternatives last month, the 39-year-old executive chef had already been using less salt in his cooking.
He reckons that, over two years, he has managed to reduce his use of table salt by up to 80 per cent.
“Being careful about the use of salt allows me to better express the inherent flavours of other products and ingredients,” he says.
This does not mean serving up bland dishes, he is quick to add. Instead, he draws flavour from high-quality natural ingredients.
Last year, he came up with a kombu stock so flavourful that, when he uses it for dishes such as abalone porridge, he does not need to add salt.
He shared the stock recipe, which calls for dried scallops, dried whelk and kombu from Japan, with his wife. The natural umami means she needs less salt and soya sauce when using the stock for dishes such as mee hoon kueh and steamed fish.
Chef Chong says his wife wants their two sons, aged 16 and 13, to eat more healthily but the flavour still matters.
According to dietitians, the recommended daily sodium limit is 2,000mg, equivalent to one teaspoon (5g) of salt.
Taste buds can be retrained to enjoy low-sodium food, says Ong Li Jiuen, 43, head of dietetics at Changi General Hospital.
She suggests trying the taste re-adaptation challenge for a month: Choose food with lower-sodium content and have more home-cooked meals with less salt or seasoning. Use fresh ingredients such as vegetables for flavour. The taste buds will adjust, she says, and develop less tolerance for salt.
Cooking at home is ideal because you can cut the amount of salt by using alternatives such as lemon juice and garlic, says Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, president of the Singapore Nutrition and Dietetics Association.
Dr Bhaskaran, who also heads Temasek Polytechnic’s Glycemic Index Research Unit, suggests leaner cuts of meat as another option to amp up the flavour while reducing the fat.
Herbs and spices boost flavour too. Siew Yu Yao, 27, a dietitian at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, suggests using curry leaves, bay leaves, cumin seeds, ginger, garlic, shallot and coriander.
Stand-ins for salt
1. Celery
Celery contains vitamins A and C and is a good source of minerals and antioxidants. Its leaves and stems add fragrance and sweetness to dishes.
2. Tomato
Tomatoes have an antioxidant called lycopene and is a rich source of folate and vitamins C and K. Thanks to their full and “meaty” flavour, which comes from a heavy load of glutamates, tomatoes are used in condiments such as ketchup and pasta sauces.
3. Corn
A good source of vitamin B1 and dietary fibre, corn adds sweetness to dishes such as soups with its sucrose and umami flavour.
4. Onion
Packed with vitamins, flavonoids and phytochemicals, onions have a high glutamate content, which makes them tasty.
5. Carrot
Carrots can be eaten raw as well as stir-fried or simmered in soups. This versatile vegetable adds sweetness and colour to dishes.
6. Mushrooms
Bursting with B vitamins, folate, minerals and antioxidants essential for a strong immune system, mushrooms contain glutamate and bring a strong earthy aroma to dishes. Both fresh or dried mushrooms impart flavour, but the glutamate is more concentrated in dried mushrooms, giving them more umami.
7. Spices
Ground cumin, coriander, turmeric and garam masala have an unmistakable aroma and flavour. These spices work well in marinades and curries.
But exercise care with garam masala. Dr Bhaskaran notes that the salt content of the spice blend can vary across brands, and some have a considerable amount of sodium, from 146mg to 765mg of sodium a teaspoon. So, check the nutrition information panel and choose a blend with no added salt or zero sodium or salt content.
8. Yoghurt
Some recipes call for salt as a tenderiser, but yoghurt works just as well – and contains less sodium. The tanginess of yoghurt also adds complexity to dishes. A multi-purpose pantry staple, it can also be used to replace coconut milk in curries and mayonnaise in dressings.
9. Lime juice
A natural flavour enhancer, lime juice has minimal sodium. The zesty sourness helps to dial down the fishiness of seafood. Other than a marinade, it can be used for salad dressings and dipping sauces.
10. Low-sodium salt, sauces and seasoning
For a product to be classified as low sodium, it must have less than 120mg of sodium per 100g.
If a product has a “no added salt” or “unsalted” label, the ingredient list should not have any sodium chloride, sodium compounds, or any ingredient containing added sodium chloride or other sodium compounds.
11. Dried seafood
Kombu (dried sea kelp), dried scallops and dried whelk impart umami flavours. When a dish has well-balanced and complex layers of natural flavours, there is less need for salt to improve the taste or cover the gaminess of meat.
The Straits Times
Asia News Network