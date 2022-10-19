Australia’s products are coming in a food & wine event
The “Taste the Wonders of Australia” event will be held at Gaysorn Urban Bangkok on November 1.
Australian food and wine industry organisations have collaborated to bring beef, lamb, seafood, dairy products, fruits, nuts, vegetables, and wines to Thailand and will be showcasing them in a series of immersive experiences.
It will bring together leading Thai food and beverage industry professionals, importers, and distributors, who are bringing the best Australian products to food and wine lovers across Thailand.
Meanwhile, Thai government officials and representatives from the Australian Embassy in Bangkok will also be in attendance.
The Thai Chef from Gaysorn Urban Bangkok is creating a Thai fusion menu, blending flavours from two different cultures.
A leading sommelier will match Australian wines to each course, showing the versatility and drinkability of each wine with Thai cuisine.
Another Australian food and wine initiative taking place at the same time as Thailand’s next generation of chefs will prepare a sumptuous showcase menu of Thai fusion dishes using Australian produce.
The students will learn how to feature flavours in their dishes and appreciate how using high-quality and fresh ingredients can elevate the dishes.
Attendees at these invitation-only events can experience premium Australian food and wine.
Previously, trade guests were treated to a preview of “Taste the Wonders of Australia” during the Meat & Livestock Australia networking event.
A spokesperson from the Australian Food & Wine collaboration said, “Australia produces some of the best produce and wine in the world and is highly trusted and sought-after by chefs and consumers. Superb quality, distinctive taste and diversity of offering means unique & memorable experiences every time”.