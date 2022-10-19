Australia’s products are coming in a food & wine event

It will bring together leading Thai food and beverage industry professionals, importers, and distributors, who are bringing the best Australian products to food and wine lovers across Thailand.

Meanwhile, Thai government officials and representatives from the Australian Embassy in Bangkok will also be in attendance.



The Thai Chef from Gaysorn Urban Bangkok is creating a Thai fusion menu, blending flavours from two different cultures.

A leading sommelier will match Australian wines to each course, showing the versatility and drinkability of each wine with Thai cuisine.