Hainanese chicken rice all the rage in SE Asia

Song Shenmei, 69, is the owner of a chicken restaurant in Wenchang. As the fourth-generation successor, he has been running the restaurant for more than four decades.

"People in Wenchang eat Wenchang chicken during all the festivals," Song said, adding that during the Qingming Festival, many overseas Chinese returning home from Southeast Asian countries will eat Wenchang chicken at his restaurant.

Song recalled that in the early 1980s, an overseas Chinese opened a chicken restaurant in Singapore. When he returned home, he came to visit Song's restaurant to learn how to cook chicken and make the sauce.

"Some overseas Chinese also like to watch me cooking, and when they learn how to cook, they cook it at home," Song added.

Hainanese chicken rice not only satisfies the diners but also embodies the taste of home for overseas Chinese from Hainan. It is a vivid reflection of the cultural exchanges of people along the Belt and Road countries from history to reality.

Michael Heng Yee Boon, president of the Kota Kinabalu Hainan Association, is a second-generation Malaysian. Heng said chicken rice was always served during the Spring Festival, and his mother would make it into rice balls, which symbolized "reunion" in Chinese.

Having Tasted Hainanese chicken rice in both Hainan and Malaysia, Heng said the dish was different in the two places regarding its sauce and way of cooking.

"Our ancestors came to Malaysia to do business not just with Hainanese. There are different races and different cultures here, so we have combined the cultures to innovate Malaysia's Hainanese chicken rice," he said.

"The Hainanese chicken rice in Malaysia is very international, and it is enjoyed by Malays and foreigners alike," he said, noting that it is the wisdom of their ancestors.

He believed that although culture is constantly evolving, the spirit of the Hainanese, especially the spirit of hard work, is still passed on from generation to generation in Malaysia.

"It's a touching moment whenever we have Hainan chicken rice, for us it's not only a delicacy, but indeed a cultural root of us, and we would continue to pass it on," Heng said.